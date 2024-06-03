Situation improves but many areas still waterlogged

While the rivers in Sylhet continue to flow above the danger level at different points, the flood situation in the district has shown signs of improvement, with water levels in the Surma and Kushiyara gradually receding.

Visiting Gowainghat, Companiganj, Kanaighat and Zakiganj upazilas, the most affected areas in the flood caused by downhill runoff of water from the hills, it was seen that the floodwater was receding.

"Between May 27 and May 29, there was more rain than usual due to the influence of Cyclone Remal. Also, there was heavy rain in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya, India on May 30. This resulted in flashflood and a rise in the water levels of the rivers in the district," said Deepak Ranjan Dash, executive engineer of Water Development Board in Sylhet.

"However, since then the rains reduced significantly. Cherrapunji received no rainfall in last 24 hours, and 54mm rain the day before. So, the flood situation is gradually improving. If it does not rain heavily, the situation will improve further in the next 3-5 days," he added.

According to BWDB sources, Surma river was flowing above 71cm in Kanaighat yesterday, down from 83cm on Saturday, while Kushiyara was flowing about 129cm above Amalshid Point yesterday compared to 193cm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, erosion and potholes on different roads have been becoming visible as water receded in some areas, including Raigarh section of Darbast-Kanaighat road and Kanaighat-Surighat road in Kanaighat upazila, and Gowainghat-Salutikar, Gowainghat-Jaflong and Radhanagar-Jaflong roads in Gowainghat upazila.

Local representatives said numerous mud houses in many villages collapsed, fish got washed away from ponds, and the crops were damaged in inundated fields due to flood.

"Upazila level officials of different departments concerned are on the ground in flood-affected and risky areas. Residents are being warned to safely evacuate their homes, markets and shops in flood-prone areas. A total of 56 shelters are ready in 13 unions of the upazila," said Md Towhidul Islam, UNO of Gowainghat upazila.

Meanwhile, the district administration said in a circular that 400 tonnes of rice and 1,250 sacks of dry food have been allocated for the flood-affected areas.

Sheikh Russell Hasan, deputy commissioner of Sylhet, said, "Around 5,000 people had been staying in 550 shelters across 13 upazilas in Sylhet district during the flood. At present, around 1,806 people are still staying at the shelters [figure reported till Sunday], while the rest returned to their homes."