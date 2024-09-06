Single-use plastics banned in govt offices

The cabinet division yesterday instructed all government offices to replace single-use plastic items with environmentally friendly alternatives as part of the efforts to curb environmental pollution.

The directive was issued following a request from Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the adviser of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, on August 29.

That letter discouraged all ministries, departments and their subordinate offices from using single-use plastics to combat plastic pollution.

The ministry has identified 17 types of items/substances as 'single-use plastics'.

It has also proposed several eco-friendly alternatives such as files and folders made from paper or other environmentally friendly materials instead of plastic, cotton or jute fabric bags instead of plastic bags, glass bottles and glasses instead of plastic water bottles.

Besides, it suggested the use of banners made from cotton fabric, jute or biodegradable materials in place of plastic.

It also called for avoiding plastic lamination on invitation cards, visiting cards, promotional materials and publications and ensuring that food packets supplied at meetings and seminars are made from paper or environmentally friendly materials.

The letter also called for barring all single-use plastic items such as plates, glasses, cups, straws and cutlery.

Pencils or paper pens should be used instead of plastic pens.

The letter also discouraged the use of plastic in flower bouquets.

The cabinet division has requested all senior secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners and district commissioners to instruct their respective ministries/divisions and affiliated offices/agencies to take appropriate actions on these matters.

Additionally, as part of awareness building and taking effective steps against plastic pollution, the cabinet division has asked all secretaries of ministries/divisions to implement measures to declare the secretariat free from single-use plastics, as per a letter on August 15.

A date will be set for making the secretariat free of single-use plastics following further discussions, Hasan told The Daily Star.