Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 29, 2024 10:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 10:55 PM

Single-use plastic bottles banned at chief adviser's office

Photo courtesy: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

Single-use plastic bottles have been banned at the office of the Chief Adviser, Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government.

The State Guest House Jamuna is using utensils made of glass and other metals, confirmed Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser.

Shafiqul said the initiative was taken thanks to Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser for Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, who urged her fellow cabinet members to stop using plastic bottles.

Prof Yunus approved the proposal, and Jamuna can now effectively be called a plastic bottle-free zone, he added.

"Initially, I thought it wasn't doable. But it's been about a week since we stopped using plastic bottled water here," he added.

