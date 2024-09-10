Sign UN treaty, ensure fair water agreements

Speakers urge govt

Speakers at a seminar yesterday called on the government to sign the 1997 UN Watercourses Convention and ensure equitable usage agreements for transboundary rivers.

They also urged the removal of barriers from shared rivers.

The seminar, titled Transboundary Rivers and Rights of Bangladesh, was organised by the Nongor Trust Bangladesh and held at Jatiya Press Club.

The organisers put forward a set of nine demands, including the establishment of a ministry of river resources.

Sumon Shams, founder of the Nongor Trust, presented an article during the seminar outlining the key demands which include preservation of all rivers, canals, ponds, and reservoirs, in line with the court's directives under relevant laws.

He emphasised the need for strict enforcement of laws against encroachment and pollution.

He demanded eviction of Madhumati Model Town, established at the source of the Buriganga River near the Dhaleshwari River.

Another demand was the restoration of the waterway from Rampura Bridge to the Sluicegate on the Narai River, including key areas such as Gulshan, Hatirjheel, Panthapath, Dhanmondi Lake, and Pilkhana, and the removal of low-lying bridges over 47 lost canals in the capital.

Drawing on examples from Europe, Sumon said countries with shared borders have ensured fair water distribution for their transboundary rivers, either independently or with assistance from the UN's Europe-based agency UNECE.

"We can follow the same approach to ensure a fair share of water from the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna rivers for everyone," he said.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon member Halim Dad Khan echoed the demand for the government to sign the UN convention and address inequalities in river management.

River researcher Airin Sultana said both Bangladesh and India suffer from poor water management and the engineering of dams, barrages, and embankments must be re-evaluated.

She also called for the government to create a comprehensive list of the country's dams, assess their conditions, and evaluate their engineering integrity.

Sheikh Rokon, secretary general of Riverine People, highlighted the need for unified agreements for all shared rivers.

"While it is often said that we have 54 transboundary rivers, the actual number is 123. Not all of these are covered in agreements. Therefore, we need agreements for all our rivers," he said.

Mihir Biswas, joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Environment Movement, stressed the importance of ensuring river navigability while avoiding environmental damage. He also called for better disaster preparedness related to the rivers.

Abu Sayeed Khan, advisory editor of Samakal, who attended the seminar as the chief guest, concluded by emphasising the need to preserve the country's river-based civilisation.

"Just as we have established maritime boundaries, we must do the same for our rivers," he said.