Sigma Huda passes away

Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:07 PM
Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:07 PM

Renowned lawyer and human rights activist advocate Sigma Huda passed away this evening from long-standing multiple health conditions. She was 79.

According to her family members, she died in United Hospital after being hospitalised there on Saturday night. She will be buried at Dohar's Shinepukur, her ancestral village. 

She left behind two daughters advocate Antara Selima Huda and advocate Srabanti Amina Huda, sister Khushi Kabir and brother Dr Selim Kabir, and a host of friends, relatives, admirers and well-wishers.

Sigma Huda was the widow of former minister Barrister Nazmul Huda.

