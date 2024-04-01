Siblings dead, parents wounded in road crash

A teenager and her toddler brother were dead and their parents injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Mymensingh's Tarakanda yesterday.

Mashura Nokasddes Tanas, 16, and her brother Anas, 3, children of Mokaddes Rahman of Sherpur -- died on the spot.

The injured, including the microbus driver, are undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Tarakanda Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Wazedul Islam said the microbus was carrying the siblings and their parents in Dakshin Bazar area.

He said all the victims were going to Dhaka from their village in Sherpur.