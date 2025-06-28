Shyamasundari Canal in Rangpur: Once a lifeline, now on death bed

Once hailed as the lifeline of Rangpur city, the historic Shyamasundari Canal has been reduced to a mere drain due to rampant encroachment and pollution.

The 16-kilometre-long canal was excavated under the initiative of Maharaja Janaki Ballav Sen in 1890 for vital urban drainage.

It used to be a scenic waterway spanning 60 to 120 feet in width, with boats navigating its clear waters to connect rural areas.

However, its heydays are long gone. At present, it has become a dumping ground, narrowed down to around 15 feet in width.

Both banks of the canal have been heavily encroached upon by numerous residential and commercial structures. Households and shops routinely discard garbage, kitchen scraps, plastic waste, and sewage directly into the water, choking the canal with filth and turning it into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"During monsoon, filthy water from the overflowing canal submerges our homes. Mosquito infestation has become unbearable. Urgent measures are needed to improve the situation," said Jahid Uddin Bepari, a resident of Munshipara area.

Over the past two decades, around Tk 150 crore has been spent on various restoration projects by the district administration, municipality, and city corporation. Yet, residents say the canal's condition has only worsened.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board has recently taken up a new project worth Tk 15 crore to clean and excavate the canal, along with tree plantation and beautification work along its banks.

The project, however, has yet to commence.

"The project has been approved. Work will begin in the upcoming fiscal year. We'll implement it in three phases in collaboration with Rangpur City Corporation and the Forest Department," said Rabiul Islam, executive engineer of BWDB in Rangpur.

Dr Tuhin Wadud, director of Riverine People and a faculty member of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, stressed the need for coordinated efforts involving the district administration, city corporation, BWDB, and local residents to bring the canal back to life.

Md Rabiul Faisal, deputy commissioner of Rangpur, said, "We've already prepared a list of illegal occupants of the canal and they will be evicted through drives in phases. Once implemented, the BWDB's project will revive the canal."