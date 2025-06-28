Shutdown, ‘March to NBR’ from today

Govt says follow-up meeting on Tuesday

The stalemate at the National Board of Revenue continued for yet another day as protesting officials remained firm about launching their previously announced programme today, refuting the finance ministry's claim that an agreement was reached.

In a statement yesterday evening, the finance ministry said NBR's protesting officials agreed to withdraw their shutdown and "March to NBR" following a meeting on Thursday.

Hours later, after 9:00pm, the NBR Reform Unity Council, the platform of protesting officials, said representatives of the council did not attend the meeting at the finance adviser's office as they were not invited.

The shutdown will be launched as planned, the council said in a statement. It added that only international passenger services will be allowed during the shutdown. The marches will be organised from the field offices of taxes, customs, excise, and VAT.

The platform said they are ready to sit with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed regarding reforms and their demand for the removal of NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan. To resolve the impasse, the council urged the intervention of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued by NBR Public Relations Officer Md Al-Amin Shaikh around 9:00pm, the NBR asked all officials and employees to stay in their offices and ensure services to the taxpayers.

The press release warned that officials would face disciplinary action for absence, late arrival, and leave without permission.

The council of protesters was formed last month to organise demonstrations against an ordinance that dissolved the NBR and separated tax policy from administration.

The demonstrations and a pen-down strike by officials heavily disrupted tax operations.

The fresh round of demonstrations started last week after five officials were transferred.

In its statement, the finance ministry said that at Thursday's meeting, the authorities assured the protesters of reviewing the transfer orders.

"The NBR Reform Unity Council, the platform leading the protests, agreed to withdraw its previously announced complete shutdown and countrywide 'March to NBR' scheduled for Saturday," the statement said.

It said the meeting, chaired by the finance adviser, lasted for two and a half hours. It was attended by the finance secretary, the secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, the NBR chairman, and 16 NBR members.

It added that a follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, at 4:00pm, aiming to discuss the Revenue Policy and Revenue Administration Ordinance, 2025, based on the finance ministry's earlier press release issued on May 25.

The government expressed optimism that consensus-based amendments to the ordinance can be finalised by July 31.

Contacted, Sehela Siddiqua, general secretary of the council of protesters, said, "We were not informed about any developments, and we still don't have clarity on the situation."

"Our senior [NBR] members met with the authorities, and that's all we know," she added.

Echoing the same, Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar, president of the council, said he did not know anything about the decisions mentioned in the ministry statement. "We haven't had any discussions with them."

NBR WARNINGS

In its press release, the NBR said absence from office, leaving office without permission, and late arrival are against discipline.

Punitive measures will be taken as per government rules for such a breach of discipline.

It directed all to keep export and import unaffected and ensure revenue collection in the last three working days of the outgoing fiscal year.

It also said all must get permission from their office chiefs and sign in the office register book before leaving.