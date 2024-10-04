Shukrabad fire: After parents, child dies of burns

A three-and-a-half-year-old child, who suffered burns in a fire at his family's home in Dhaka's Shukrabad last Saturday, died at a hospital last night.

With Bayezid's death at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, all three members of the family who lived at the house have now died of burn injuries suffered in the fire.

His mother died at the same institute on Wednesday while his father died Tuesday.

Bayezid, who had a physical disability, passed away around 10:00pm while being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), said Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the institute.

He had 45 percent burns on his body, he said.

The fire, which broke out around 3:00am on Saturday due to a suspected gas leak, severely injured the family members.

The family was living in a house adjacent to Bazar Masjid on Shukrabad 27 Road.

Nipa's mother, Rehana Begum, said the family is from Kacharikandi village in Narsingdi district. The couple had moved to Dhanmondi. They are parents to three children; however, their two older children live with grandparents in the village.