Shrinking Soilmari threatens livelihoods

The once mighty Soilmari river, flowing through Khulna's Batiaghata and Dumuria upazilas, is in dire need of excavation.

The 29-kilometre-long river, which used to be around 150 metres wide, has now shrunk to a mere 3-4 metres due to siltation and illegal encroachment over the past six or seven years, according to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Khulna.

The river can no longer hold water during the rainy season due to its reduced depth. As a result, around 100 villages in Batiaghata, Dumuria, and Phultala upazilas now face severe waterlogging, with water from the area unable to drain through the river.

The situation has raised concerns among locals and environmentalists.

Siltation has raised the riverbed and banks, with locals encroaching upon the river for shrimp farming and housing projects, exacerbating the crisis. The reduced navigability of the river has severely affected agriculture, which is heavily reliant on the river's water.

Experts point to a lack of upstream water flow, as well as unplanned dams and sluice gates, as major factors in the river's degradation. Without urgent intervention, the entire river may soon be lost.

"Some influential locals have dug ponds and started shrimp farms by encroaching on the river, while others are filling it with sand for housing," said Ashim Biswas, a resident of Hogol Bunia village. "It is urgent to excavate the river to restore its natural flow."

Nimail Boragi, a farmer from Soilmari village, said, "The canals cannot drain water after heavy rains due to the river's condition. I planted Aman paddy on eight bighas of land, but nearly all of it has been underwater for a week."

Hundreds of farmers from villages such as Hogol Bunia, Hatbati, Hetal Bunia, Phultala, Jolma, and others are facing similar struggles.

"The diminished state of the river is placing additional strain on already vulnerable communities, who have long struggled with increasing salinity and water shortages," said Monoranjan Mondal, convener of the Soilmari and Salta River Conservation Movement.

Iqbal Kabir Jahid, chief advisor of the Bhabadah Water Drainage Struggle Committee, added, "Unplanned dams, sluice gates, brick kilns, and soil extraction are killing the river. If it's not saved, people will no longer be able to live in this area due to permanent waterlogging."

Abdur Rahman Tazkia, executive engineer of BWDB (Khulna division-1), said a plan has been submitted for the excavation of the river and its connecting canals.

"Two brick kilns have encroached on much of the river's land, and we will take action against them," he added.