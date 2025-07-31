Shrinking farmland threatens livelihoods, food security

Once a proud landowner and hardworking farmer in Daldaha village of Bagerhat's Rampal upazila, Sunil Kumar Mondal now lives on the edge of survival, clinging to the memory of a life that once revolved around his fields and harvests.

Sunil, now in his sixties, lost all eight and a half bighas of his ancestral land over three separate acquisitions for the construction of Khan Jahan Ali Airport.

Although compensated by the government according to the policies at the time, the payments were insufficient to purchase new land. Some money was saved, but much was spent over the years on unavoidable expenses.

"In 1996 my land was first acquired," he told The Daily Star. "I was paid Tk 90,000 per bigha for the first phase -- around two and a half bighas. Later, another three bighas were acquired in 1996 and the rest in 2016."

Each bigha of his land once yielded nearly 20 maunds of paddy during the Aman season, making for an annual harvest of over 150 maunds. That rice not only fed his family but also formed the basis of his income. "After losing my land, I could never afford to buy new fields again," he said.

Sunil was left with only 15 decimals of homestead land -- until that too was partially acquired for the Khulna-Mongla Railway Line construction in 2017. "Now I only have ten decimals. After losing my land, I became like a beggar. I have to buy rice from others to eat. I have nothing left that I can call my own."

Today, Sunil and his family of five survive on the income from a small shop run by his son, Shashank Mondal.

Sunil's story is not isolated. In his village of around 250 families, most lost their land to the airport project. With their farmlands gone, villagers now work as sharecroppers or have migrated elsewhere in search of jobs.

Across the broader area, including villages like Jhalbari, Par Gobindapur, Santoshpur, Kadamdi, Boro Nawabpur, Hogladanga, and Ranjitpur, at least 4,000 families have lost their land solely for the airport.

Many were small farmers or labourers who depended entirely on agriculture for survival. The absence of proper rehabilitation or alternative employment has led to rising unemployment, economic distress, and urban migration.

Farmland in Bagerhat, a predominantly agriculture-based district, is shrinking rapidly due to industrialisation and infrastructure development. As a result, thousands of farmers' livelihoods are under threat.

Data from the Department of Agricultural Extension show Bagerhat lost over 27,000 hectares of arable land in the past decade. In the 2014-15 fiscal year, the district had 149,254 hectares of cultivable land, which fell to 122,231 hectares by 2024-25. Total cropland shrank from 212,472 hectares to 160,861 hectares.

Land once used for rice, vegetables, and other staple crops has increasingly been taken over by industries, housing projects, roads, and government infrastructure. Non-agricultural land use jumped from 16,564 hectares to 43,884 hectares in ten years.

In Rampal alone, at least 2,100 hectares of agricultural land have been converted to industrial or infrastructural sites in the last 25 years, pushing many farmers to migrate to cities for work. Nearly 1,214 hectares were acquired in the past three decades for government projects, including the Rampal Thermal Power Plant (742 hectares), Khan Jahan Ali Airport (255 hectares), and the Khulna-Mongla Railway (57 hectares). Additional land was taken for technical institutes, fire stations, and police training centres.

Private industries have also changed the landscape. Along the 12-kilometre Khulna-Mongla highway stretch, over 550 hectares of farmland have been used for factories, LPG plants, fish depots, and solar power plants. Landowners, tempted by high prices, sold their fields, while day labourers and sharecroppers who depended on the land lost their jobs.

Amrito Lal Sarkar, a land seller near a solar power plant, said, "I sold my land to a private industry, but around 300 farmers used to cultivate paddy there. Many were day labourers -- they are now jobless."

Adding to the crisis, river erosion from the Pashur and Bogura rivers has swallowed at least 202 hectares of farmland over the last 30 years.

Rampal's upazila agriculture officer, Waliul Islam, claimed that although land area has decreased, initiatives like crop intensification and improved seed varieties have helped maintain overall output.

However, many experts and environmentalists disagree.

"Killing agriculture for industrial gain is a dangerous path," said Kudrat-e-Khuda, convener of the Khulna Environmental Protection Forum. "Land development policies strictly prohibit establishing industries on farmland. Yet, in Rampal, industrialisation continues unchecked."

Md Motaher Hossain, deputy director of the Bagerhat Agricultural Extension Department, told The Daily Star, "Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and culture. While we need industries, it must not come at the cost of destroying our farmlands. Agriculture is our lifeline; we cannot afford to lose it."