Shrines’ significance often overlooked

The rich cultural and historical significance of shrines in Bangladesh is increasingly being overlooked, said speakers at a seminar yesterday.

They said shrines have played an integral role across the Indian subcontinent and continue to hold importance in countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey. Figures like Shah Jalal and Khan Jahan Ali were deeply involved in the socio-political affairs of their time, underscoring the historical relevance of these sites.

The seminar, titled "Shrine-Khanqah Attacks: Majoritarian Fascism, Discrimination, and the Challenge of Inclusivity; Reflections on Post-Uprising Bangladesh," was held at Dhaka University.

Artist Arup Rahi, speaking at the event, said the attacks on shrines and "khanqah sharifs" are being used as a pretext for marginalising specific groups.

"The real issue lies in isolating certain communities. In a society, no group is inherently a minority; minorities are created by societal forces, which runs counter to the inclusive thinking we should promote," he said.

Researcher Ifadul Haque emphasised the deep connection shrines have with local culture, explaining that they function as public spaces open to all, regardless of class.

"Shrines maintain ties with local nature, often connected with rivers, animals like crocodiles, or birds like pigeons, fostering a bond between humans and the environment. However, urbanisation is threatening these spaces by increasing the cost of living and forcing people to relocate," he added.

Writer Zakaria Sureshwari raised concerns over the increasing commercialisation of shrines and warned against the trend of demolishing them for economic gain.

Historian Altaf Parvez criticised the state for prioritising cultural reforms over more pressing infrastructural and economic reforms.

"While commissions for educational and cultural reforms abound, there is little focus on key issues like production systems, agriculture, or wage structures, which are essential for true inclusivity," he said.

The seminar concluded by urging for greater recognition of shrines' historical and cultural roles and emphasised the need for a more inclusive approach to preserving these sites.

Other speakers included poet and activist Tuhin Khan, writer Parsa Sanjana, and Sheikh Fahim Faisal.