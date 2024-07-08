Shrimp fry collection goes on despite ban

Experts, locals blame lax monitoring of authorities

Two persons catching shrimp fries using mesh nets. Fries of many other fish species also get caught in this banned mesh nets. They are then mostly discarded after being caught. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Despite a ban in place on collecting shrimp fries, the illegal activity has been going on unabated in Sangu and Karnaphuli rivers as well as the Bay of Bengal in Chattogram in broad daylight.

This illegal activity is a big threat to marine ecology as it endangers fries of other fish species as well since those are largely discarded after being caught, according to experts.

Locals alleged that the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the menace.

The government imposed a ban on collection of shrimp fries from the coastal areas in September 2000.

Visiting different points on the Sangu river and the Bay in Banshkhali upazila, this correspondent saw collectors catching shrimp fries using "pata jal", a type of net that is also banned.

Abul Kalam, 55, a collector from Chanua union, said catching shrimp fries is more profitable than fishing in the sea.

He claimed to have no other option to earn a livelihood for his six-member family.

Collectors sell 100 fries of Galda and Bagda varieties at Tk 35-50 to brokers after catching those from the sea and river between April and August, during the full moon and new moon.

Most collectors admitted that fries of other species get damaged while catching shrimp fries using finely-meshed "pata jal".

The fisheries department has no data regarding the ecological damage of these illegal activities.

However, a March 2024 study by Md Abdulla Monzer, a researcher from Institute of Marine Sciences at Chittagong University, showed that existing shrimp fry catching methods have led to accidental capture and death of fish fries of other varieties.

Due to illegal shrimp fry catching, the Sangu river can incur a loss of fisheries resources worth over Tk 87 lakh annually, the study also found.

Monzer called for immediate action to tackle the dual concern of ecological degradation and economic loss due to unabated shrimp fry catching.

The upazila administration, river police, and fisheries department conduct occasional drives and seize small quantities of illegally caught fries, but the perpetrators are never brought to the book, alleged businessmen from fisheries sector.

Sribas Chandra Chanda, district fisheries officer, claimed they are seizing fries and banned nets regularly even amid a manpower shortage.