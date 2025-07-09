Shrimp adulteration threatens health, exports

Malpractice persists despite raids, fines, and industry warnings

The shrimp industry, known as Bangladesh's "white gold", significantly boosts foreign exchange earnings and supports thousands of marginalised farmers, especially in the Khulna region.

The industry, which began expanding since the 1960s, involves the economic participation of approximately 15 million people directly or indirectly, according to Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA).

However, the continued adulteration of shrimp with harmful substances raises health concerns and threatens Bangladesh's reputation in the global market.

Despite raids and penalties, prevention remains elusive as profit-driven traders keep injecting jelly and other substances into shrimp to boost weight and improve appearance. Even with all of its potential, this malpractice threatens the shrimp industry's growth.

There are over 700 depots in Notun Bazar and Rupsa areas of Khulna, as well as many others in Satkhira and Bagerhat. While playing a critical role in the supply chain, these depots are also the origin of this malpractice.

Wahiduzzaman Monjir, former general secretary of the Khulna Shrimp Traders Association, said shrimp are not adulterated at the farm level but at depots, where workers inject jelly before sending them to processing factories, which knowingly accept them to meet export demands.

Various shrimp species are farmed in Khulna's saline waters and processed at about 50 factories along the Rupsha river, before being exported to countries across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

The shrimp rejected during quality control are later sold to traders in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Dhaka, Savar, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Bogura, Chandpur, Patuakhali, Feni and other districts.

Adulterated shrimp being destroyed in a recent drive in Rupsha, Khulna. Photo: Collected

Tariqul Islam Zahir, a frozen food exporter, said traders at some depots in Khulna often push jelly, liquid substances and marbles into shrimps to increase their weight by 100-200 grammes per kg. This in turn results in bacterial contamination, causing shrimp to decompose quickly.

Also, foreign buyers usually return such adulterated shrimp, following laboratory tests, and demand fresh shipments at lower prices, causing losses to exporters, said Zahir, also managing director of Achiya Sea Food Ltd.

A single rejected shipment can result in losses ranging from Tk 30-35 lakh, he added.

Most recently, on June 12, around 300 kilogrammes of (bagda) tiger shrimps injected with jelly were seized from three individuals -- Sayed Hasan, Babu Gazi, and Liton Karikar from Kaliganj upazila -- by law enforcers in Ashashuni of Satkhira, said sources at the Department of Fisheries.

Earlier on November 29 last year, border guards seized and destroyed 1,122kg of adulterated shrimp and lobsters at Jhowdanga checkpost in Satkhira Sadar while those were being transported to different parts of the country. Md Arif Hossain, 22, a local trader, was jailed for three months.

According to the Department of Fish Inspection and Quality Control (FIQC) in Khulna, a total of 94 operations and mobile court drives were conducted between July 2024 and May 2025, and saw the collection of Tk 8,85,000 in fines, destruction of 2,755kg of shrimp, and filing of one case.

Lipton Sarker, a Khulna FIQC inspector, said the fisheries department has tightened enforcement, increased awareness, and is working with law enforcers and the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association to improve quality control.

He said the fisheries department has been implementing the National Residue Control Plan annually since 2012 to monitor and curb chemical contamination in fishery products.

According to authorities, seasonal traders are primarily responsible for such malpractices, and they usually collude with corrupt officials.

Meanwhile, BFFEA has formed a 22-member committee to monitor and prevent the supply of adulterated shrimp. However, their efforts are often undermined by lenient punishments, with offenders typically released after paying fines.

Imposing fine isn't enough to stop these traders; jail and licence cancellations are needed, said Humayun Kabir, former BFFEA vice-president.

"Identifying adulterated shrimp is challenging. By the time laboratory tests are conducted, the damage is often already done. Strengthened oversight and accountability at all levels are essential," he added.

Consumption of adulterated shrimp poses serious health risks, including potential damage to liver and kidneys, according to Md Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of Khulna Medical College Hospital.