Showcasing progress to diplomats

Says foreign minister; 34 diplomats visiting Ctg, Cox’s Bazar

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and diplomats from 34 countries in front of the Karnaphuli tunnel in Chattogram today (February 27, 2024). The foreign ministry has arranged an “Ambassadors Outreach Programme” in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar for diplomats, aimed at exhibiting the country's development. Photo: Collected

The foreign ministry has arranged an "Ambassadors Outreach Programme" in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar for foreign diplomats, aimed at exhibiting the country's development.

On the first day of the programme, foreign diplomats yesterday first visited the Naval Academy in Chattogram, then the Karnaphuli Tunnel, before going to Cox's Bazar by train.

A total of 34 diplomats -- including those from the European Union, Russia, China, Korea, Italy, Denmark, Kosovo, Pakistan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Vatican, Bhutan, Spain, Argentina, Libya, Singapore, Australia, Egypt and France -- took part in the programme.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Additional Foreign Secretary Nazrul Islam are also attending the two-day event.

Speaking to journalists at Chattogram Rail Station, Hasan Mahmud said the event's goal is to help foreign diplomats better learn about Bangladesh and its developmental progress.

"The ability of the nation and the development activities that are going on under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be seen by all," he said.

The diplomats visited the Karnaphuli Tunnel, which is the first underwater tunnel in south Asia. Such development were not there 15 years back, but it is a reality now, the foreign minster added.