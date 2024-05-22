Showcasing 150 years of tea heritage

A chair and table on display at the museum. Bangabandhu had used them while serving as the first Bangalee chairman of the then Pakistan Tea Board in 1957-58. Photo: Star

Tea, the most popular and revered beverage in the world, has an over 150-year long heritage of cultivation and consumption in Bangladesh.

To showcase the heritage, the country's first Tea Museum was opened in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal, the "tea capital" of Bangladesh, on September 16, 2009.

Nestled in a lush green ambience along the scenic Bhanugachh road, about three kilometres from Sreemangal town, the museum, within its inviting walls, treats the visitors with artifacts, such as small tables crafted from aged tea trees.

An array of silver and copper coins, which was once used for paying tea workers, offers a glimpse into their daily lives and contributions, and takes visitors back in time to the early days of tea cultivation in the region.

Visiting the museum recently, this correspondent saw its exhibits arranged in four rooms.

In the first room, a portrait of Bangabandhu hangs on the wall with a chair and table placed beside it, which he had used while serving as the first Bangalee chairman of the then Pakistan Tea Board in 1957-58.

The next room displays furniture made using tea trees, alongside tools used during the British rule by tea workers for pruning tea leaves and clearing garden weeds and other utensils.

There are also antique radios used in the manager's bungalow, wall clocks, special tools used for planting tea saplings, different types of pens, etc.

The third room houses old kerosene-powered refrigerators, vintage car chassis, electric fans, plow parts of tractors, bows and arrows used by security guards of tea gardens, direction finders, money boxes used by bookkeepers, and vintage tables. The room also has the first computer and typewriter owned by the Bangladesh Tea Research Institute.

The fourth room displays furniture used by officials and tea processing apparatus, among other items.

Around 30-40 visitors come to the museum on weekends while the number is fewer on weekdays, said the person at the ticket counter.

Saheda Begum, a visitor, said, "The authorities have to initiate rigorous campaigns by involving students and youths to promote the museum since many people don't even know that there is a tea museum."

AKM Rafiqul Haque, chief executive officer (additional duty) of Tea Museum and director of Project Development Unit of Bangladesh Tea Board, said they collected the items on display from different tea gardens across the region.

"Some of the items can no longer be found. The museum was opened to exhibit these items from the past to inform the future generations about the history and evolution of our tea industry. We have plans to expand the museum," he added.

Anyone can visit the museum between 10:00am and 4:00pm daily for an entry fee of Tk 20 per person.