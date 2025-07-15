Show-cause issued to food controller in Netrokona's Barhatta over stock mismatch

Netrokona's Barhatta upazila Food Controller Md Delowar Hossain has been served a show-cause notice in connection with the recent discrepancies in paddy and empty sack stock at the government food warehouse.

The matter was confirmed today by Acting District Food Controller of Netrokona, Md Moetasemur Rahman.

On July 10, Mymensingh Regional Food Controller (RC Food) Md Ashraful Alam issued the show-cause notice, Moetasemur said. The notice states that Delowar Hossain must explain why departmental action should not be taken against him under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

He was asked to respond by today.

Earlier, in the same incident, Humayun Kabir, the officer-in-charge of the local supply depot of Barhatta Sadar Food Warehouse, was removed from his post for alleged misappropriation of empty sacks and involvement in irregularities.

According to sources in the administration, on June 30, Barhatta Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khabirul Ahsan inspected the warehouse as part of the annual audit. During the inspection, 9.440 metric tons of paddy were found in excess of the recorded stock, while there was a shortage of 4,467 empty sacks.

After the UNO's report was submitted, the food department began to take the issue seriously.

Sources in the District Food Department further stated that in several weekly reports submitted in June, Humayun Kabir provided incorrect data regarding the warehouse stock, which did not match the actual inventory.

Although it was the responsibility of Upazila Food Controller Delowar Hossain to supervise the Humayun's activities and submit reports every two weeks, he reportedly failed to fulfill this duty properly.

Allegations also surfaced accusing him of actively assisting in the irregularities.

When contacted, Delowar said, "The stock was accurate until June 15. The discrepancies occurred later. I only played a supportive role. I've sent my response to the show-cause notice today."

Acting District Food Controller Moetasemur said, "He [Delowar] has been showcaused for negligence and aiding irregularities. Appropriate action will be taken based on his reply."