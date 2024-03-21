Says Quader about rundown buses on city streets

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said he sees no government negligence over rundown buses plying city streets.

"Should I paint the vehicles?" the minister said when his attention was drawn to such buses in the capital.

Quader, who has been at the helm of the ministry for over 12 years, was speaking at a programme organised for inaugurating the exit ramp of Dhaka Elevated Expressway at the FDC Gate near Karwan Bazar yesterday.

When a reporter asked him what steps they have taken to reduce congestion during Ramadan, he did not give a direct answer.

He said it takes only one to two hours to travel the entire Dhaka city after Iftar.

However, he admitted that some congestions were due to Eid shopping.

"We are aware of it. We must accept it for the time being. Besides, our plan [regarding reducing jam] has not been implemented fully."

The minister said metro rail is saving people's time and money.

"The service has started to give relief [to commuters]," he said, adding that the benefit of the service will be more evident in the coming days.

In reply to a query that the rundown buses are still operating on city streets, he said the issue is persisting despite efforts by the government.

If the government moves to take action against the vehicles, journalists will be the first ones to react and point out a lack of public transport and people's sufferings, he added.

"We can stop their operations. But we don't have their replacements now. What would be the benefit if I stop those without replacing them?" he said.