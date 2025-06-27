Shortage of doctors, staff disrupt services

The Rajnagar Upazila Health Complex in Moulvibazar has long been grappling with severe disruption to its services due to an acute shortage of doctors and technical staff.

As such, hundreds of patients from the upazila are being compelled to seek diagnosis and treatment from private diagnostic centres or hospitals in the district town, often bearing high expenses.

According to hospital sources, six of the 10 approved posts of doctors have been lying vacant for several years, including the posts of junior consultants for medicine and surgery. The post of Resident Medical Officer has also been vacant for the past six months.

In an effort to keep the hospital functional, two doctors from Panchgaon and Tengra union health centres have been temporarily appointed to the health complex.

The situation is further exacerbated by the lack of laboratory and radiology services. Besides, the posts of X-ray technician and two lab technologists have been vacant for months.

Serving a local population of over 250,000, the health complex receives 400-500 patients daily in its outpatient department, said Medical Officer Dr Asim Kumar Biswas. While prescriptions are being provided, patients requiring diagnostic support or surgery are routinely referred elsewhere, he added.

"I arrived at the health complex with abdominal pain. After receiving a prescription for several tests, I was informed that none could be performed at the facility. I have no choice but to travel to Moulvibazar town to get the tests done," said Husna Begum, 32, of Moshuria village.

Sujit Pashi, 45, of Mathiura Tea Estate, echoed her.

Dr Golam Kibria, acting RMO at the hospital, said they are trying their best to serve the patients despite limitations.

Contacted, Moulvibazar Civil Surgeon Dr Mamunur Rahman said a report has been sent to the higher authorities regarding the hospital's ongoing crises.