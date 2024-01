Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has been nominated as the Speaker of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad, said a JS press release today.

With this nomination, Shirin is going to be elected as the JS Speaker for the record fourth consecutive term.

On nomination as the speaker, Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury congratulated her.