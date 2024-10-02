Shipping secy removed from post three days after his appointment

Dr A K M Matiur Rahman, secretary to the shipping ministry, has been removed from his post three days after his appointment.

In a notification, the Ministry of Public Administration said Matiur has been made an officer on special duty (OSD).

He was appointed to the post on September 30.

The ministry, however, did not provide any reason for his removal in the notification.

However, according to relevant sources, Matiur was removed from the post as allegations surfaced against him for writing in favour of the former autocratic government.

Earlier, Ilahi Daad Khan's appointment as secretary food secretary was cancelled a few hours after the notification of his appointment was published.