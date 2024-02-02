Shipping, road ministries scramble over ferries

Two agencies of the shipping ministry are in a tussle with the Roads and Highways Department over taking over the charge of ferries on 52 routes currently operated by the RHD.

The BIWTC and BIWTA of the shipping ministry said the decision to take over the ferries from the the hands of the RHD was made at an inter-ministerial meeting in November 2022 to "provide better services".

But the RHD, an agency under the road transport and bridges ministry, said ferry service is an integral part of their job and there is no scope for handing the job over to another agency overnight.

Even the road transport ministry was not formally informed about any such move, officials said.

Given this situation, the shipping ministry has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on February 11 to discuss the issue, they said.

Transport expert Prof Hadiuzzaman, however, said the initiative can create problems in transport service.

"The RHD operates the ferries on narrow rivers to ensure communication by roads it has built and maintained over the years. So, giving the responsibility to operate ferries to another agency will create a coordination issue," he told this correspondent yesterday.

Hadiuzzaman, a professor of Buet's civil engineering department, said as per the RHD's masterplan, it would gradually build bridges over the rivers where ferries are operated. So, it is pointless tasking a new agency with ferry services for only a few years.

He said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) should rather focus on improving services on its ferry routes.

The BIWTC currently operates ferries on seven wide rivers.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) maintains ferry terminals and carries out dredging to keep the river channels navigable for ferry services.

WHAT SHIPPING MINISTRY, BIWTC SAY?

According to the working paper of the February 11 meeting, the shipping ministry on November 24, 2022 held an inter-ministerial meeting on introducing the BIWTC's ferry service on different new routes.

The meeting, chaired by then shipping secretary, decided that ferry routes operated by the RHD will be handed over to the BIWTC and the BIWTA "for the sake of keeping the river routes navigable by carrying out dredging round the year and overall economic development," reads the document.

If necessary, steps will be taken to amend laws or rules, it said, adding that the Prime Minister's Office had issued a directive on taking necessary steps for keeping all river routes navigable by dredging.

It also mentioned that the BIWTC and the BIWTA have been operating ferries on major river routes "with reputation". However, opening of the Padma Bridge, which boosted road communication, reduced river traffic a little bit, the document reads.

In this given situation, if the ferries run by RHD are handed over to BIWTC and BIWTA, "people will get more benefit", it reads.

Asked whether the BIWTC is capable of operating such a large number of ferries, its Chairman AKM Motiur Rahman claimed, "We have the capacity."

He said many of their staffers were sitting idle after the closure of Shimulia-Kawrakandi ferry route, the largest one in the country, following the opening of the Padma Bridge.

But the BIWTC drew huge criticism due to the poor salvage operation after a ferry sunk in the Padma at Paturia of Manikganj recently. Besides, it earned bad name after its ferries hit the pillars of the under-construction Padma Bridge several times in 2021.

Motiur further claimed that the RHD does not have the necessary expertise to operate ferries and that they have to help the RHD in case of any problem.

Under this circumstances, the government decided to bring all ferries under the shipping ministry and the next meeting would discuss how the decision can be implemented, he added.

Replying to a question, the BIWTC chief said they wrote a letter to the RHD in this regard, but the RHD did not reply.