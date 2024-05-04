Bangladesh
Shipbreaking workers rally for ration

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Shipbreaking workers yesterday sought a food rationing system amid price hike of essentials.

At a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club, organised by the Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum, speakers highlighted the financial strain on families.

Fazlul Kabir Mintu, member secretary of the platform, said workers in this sector remain low-paid as the wage board announcement for them has not been implemented yet.

Tapan Dutta, forum convenor, urged authorities to address the workers' plight.

Afterwards, workers also marched the streets with red umbrellas.

