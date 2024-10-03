Shibir’s DU unit declares 14-member committee

Ten days after the identities of the top two leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir's Dhaka University unit were revealed, the organisation yesterday introduced its full 14-member DU committee.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of the university's branch of the organisation in the afternoon.

Md Abu Shadik Kayem has been made the president, with SM Farhad serving as the general secretary.

Earlier, on September 21, following a meeting between student organisations and the university administration, Shadik Kayem identified himself as the president of Shibir's DU unit. He is a political science student from the 2016-17 academic session.

The next day, SM Farhad's identity as general secretary was disclosed. He is a student of the 2017-18 academic session at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research and a former resident of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall.

Shadik and Farhad enrolled at DU after completing their Alim from madrasas in Chattogram.

Shadik, who has been active in student movement, said their committee had been ready since January but could not be revealed earlier due to what he described as "oppression from the fascist government".

"Our committee is not formed in the same way as other student organisations, which may explain why the number of members seems smaller," he said.