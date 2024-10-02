Shibir’s DU unit announces 14-member committee

Ten days after the identities of the top two leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir's Dhaka University unit were revealed, the organisation today introduced its full 14-member DU committee.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of the university's branch of the organisation this afternoon.

According to the post, Md Abu Shadik Kayem has been appointed as the president, with SM Farhad serving as the general secretary.

Earlier, on September 21, following a meeting between student organisations and the university administration, Shadik Kayem identified himself as the president of Shibir's Dhaka University unit. He is a political science student from the 2016-17 academic session.

The next day, SM Farhad's identity as general secretary was disclosed. He is a student of the 2017-18 academic session at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research and a former resident of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall.

Both Shadik and Farhad enrolled at Dhaka University after completing their Alim from Baitush Sharaf Adarsh Kamil Madrasa in Chattogram.

Shadik, who has been active in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said their committee had been ready since January but could not be revealed earlier due to what he described as "oppression from the fascist government".

"Our committee is not formed in the same way as other student organisations, which may explain why the number of members seems smaller," Shadik told The Daily Star.