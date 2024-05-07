Shib Narayan’s parting gift brings light to 2

Two individuals have regained their eyesight thanks to cornea donations from Shib Narayan Das, one of the designers of the first flag of Bangladesh.

Mashiur Rahman and Abul Kalam now cherish the return of light to their eyes.

Arnab Aditya Das, son of Shibnarayan Das, joyfully referred to the two individuals who received his father's corneas as his "brothers."

They were speaking at a press conference yesterday, held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University after the successful procedures.

Shib Narayan Das passed away on April 19 at BSMMU.

BSMMU and Sandhani National Eye Donation Society collected his corneas the same day, then transplanted them into the eyes of Mashiur from Rangpur and Kalam from Chandpur district the next day.

Mashiur said, "Since birth, I've faced eye issues, but now, with Shib Narayan's family's generosity, my vision has significantly improved, and I'm immensely grateful."

Abul Kalam, another recipient of a cornea, stated, "I've been unable to see with my left eye since childhood, but now, after the implant, my vision has been restored."

BSMMU's Dr Rajashree Das conducted the cornea collection and transplantation process.

She said the corneas are to be collected within six hours after a person's death and the procedures of transmission take only 10-15 minutes.

BSMMU VC Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque also spoke at the event.