Sherpur journo Rana acquitted

A court yesterday acquitted journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana in a case, for which he was sentenced to seven months' imprisonment on March 5.

Rana, 45, Nakla correspondent for a Bangla daily, was sent to jail for allegedly misbehaving with a government official and an office staffer while trying to collect information from the UNO office in Nakla.

Following the allegation from Nakla UNO Sadia Ummul Banin, police arrested him. Later a mobile court sent him to jail.

Additional District Magistrate Jabun Nahar handed down the verdict, said Rana's lawyer Md Abdur Rahim Badal.

On March 5, Rana went to the UNO's office and entered the room of confidential assistant Shila Akter, looking for some documents. When Shila refused to deliver the documents without permission, Rana allegedly misbehaved with her, alleged the UNO.

Following Rana's arrest, Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam visited Sherpur to have a detailed inquiry on the matter.

Later, the commission recommended the public administration ministry for departmental action against the UNO.