Sheikh Russel Park in N’ganj: Once abandoned, now a green haven

Sheikh Russel Park stands as a lush green oasis, providing much-needed respite to residents of the densely populated Narayanganj city.

Once an abandoned 18-acre plot beside a waterbody in Deobhog area, the park is now a vital recreation space under the supervision of the Narayanganj City Corporation.

Originally owned by Bangladesh Railway, the land was left unused for years before plans emerged to sell it as residential plots.

Protests by city dwellers led to a change in plans, and Rajuk identified it as a recreation space in its 2010 Detailed Area Plan.

In 2011, Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy initiated the excavation of the waterbody and the establishment of the park at a cost of Tk 57.67 crore. The park was named after Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it in November last year.

The park features a lake with clear water and blooming lilies, surrounded by a walkway. It boasts a playground, ample open space, a swimming pool with nominal fees, and a free swimming facility in Gymkhana Lake, an extension of the park.

"Earlier, there were hardly any open spaces to sit in peace in this city. This park has become a blessing in the middle of this concrete jungle," said Bithi Poddar, a visitor.

NCC's monitoring devices show that areas in and around the park have better air quality and lower temperatures compared to other parts of the city, said town planner Moinul Islam.

The park, with its over 10,000 trees and 670-metre natural lake, is also set to include bamboo bushes and fruit trees to create a sanctuary for birds and other species.

Jahirul Islam, joint secretary of Narayanganj Nagorik Committee, said, "For making a positive impact on the overall environment, it would be apt to call the park the lungs of city."

Locals urged the authorities to keep the park accessible by avoiding commercialisation.

Contacted, Mayor Ivy said, "This park is a major step towards making the city more child and eco-friendly."