Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 10, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 01:58 PM

Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina nominated as Leader of the House

Russia congratulates Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

The Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) has nominated Sheikh Hasina as Leader of the House.

The nomination came at a meeting of the ALPP at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today. This means that Sheikh Hasina is going to form the new government.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban at 5:00pm.

She will request the president to invite her to form the government as the majority party that got 222 seats in the January 7 national election.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also president of ruling AL, presided over the ALPP meeting.

