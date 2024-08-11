Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development’s name to be changed: sports adviser

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development's name will be changed to "Bangladesh National Institute of Youth Development", said Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan.

He made the announcement today while exchanging views with reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka on his first day in office.

The adviser said they have taken three decisions at the ministry today, adding, "We want to change its name since Sheikh Hasina's name is linked to a massacre in Bangladesh. We are renaming the institute to Bangladesh National Institute of Youth Development.

"As you know, we are going through a difficult time nationally. Maintaining law and order has become a big challenge. Due to the law and order situation, the Women's T20 World Cup is facing uncertainty as Bangladesh is a venue. We have discussed this with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," he said.

The sports adviser said the BCB is an autonomous federation. "I can advise them. The BCB president [Nazmul Hassan Papon, the previous sports minister] is absent. We have requested the BCB directors to look into how they can solve the problem within the legal framework of the ICC and whether anyone can be appointed as BCB president for an interim period. They [BCB] will report about this later," he said.