Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:59 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Sheikh Abdur Rashid appointed cabinet secy on contract

His tenure will begin on October 14
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:51 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:59 PM
Sheikh Abdur Rashid

The government today appointed Sheikh Abdur Rashid as the cabinet secretary for a period of two years on a contractual basis.

He is the first cabinet secretary to be appointed on contract after retirement from public service. He is currently serving as the education secretary on a contractual basis.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rashid will serve as the 25th cabinet secretary of Bangladesh. Cabinet secretary is the highest post of government servants.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding his appointment.

His tenure will begin on October 14, following the conclusion of the current Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain's term on October 13.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

ডিএইচএল-ডেইলি স্টার বিজনেস অ্যাওয়ার্ডসে সম্মানীত ৩ ব্যক্তি ও ২ প্রতিষ্ঠান

অর্থ ও বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টা ড. সালেহউদ্দিন আহমেদ বিজয়ীদের হাতে পুরস্কার তুলে দেন।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৯৮১

২ ঘণ্টা আগে