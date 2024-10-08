Sheikh Abdur Rashid appointed cabinet secy on contract

His tenure will begin on October 14

The government today appointed Sheikh Abdur Rashid as the cabinet secretary for a period of two years on a contractual basis.

He is the first cabinet secretary to be appointed on contract after retirement from public service. He is currently serving as the education secretary on a contractual basis.

Rashid will serve as the 25th cabinet secretary of Bangladesh. Cabinet secretary is the highest post of government servants.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding his appointment.

