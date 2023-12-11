‘She still waits for her father’

Families of political violence victims share their plight at event

Photo: Palash Khan

"My daughter still waits for her father; she keeps asking me when her father will return," said Ruma Akter, wife of deceased constable Amirul Islam Parvez, who was killed during a clash between BNP men and law enforcers in the capital's Fakirapool during the party's October 28 rally.

"He went there to carry out his professional responsibilities. He was never affiliated with any political party, so why was he killed?" asked Ruma with a teary voice.

Ruma was talking at a discussion organised to mark International Human Rights Day at the Shilpakala Academy in the capital yesterday.

Her seven-year-old daughter, Tanha Islam, was also present there.

"Whenever my daughter sees any police official at a distance, she starts asking if that's her father," said Ruma.

Relatives of Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force officers who were killed on different occasions after 1975, along with the family members of the victims of recent political violence, narrated their plights and suffering at the event.

The speakers held late BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, BNP and Jamaat responsible for the fate of their loved ones and demanded their trial.

"My son was burned to death in such a manner that I couldn't even recognise his face. My heart was shattered to pieces seeing his corpse," said the mother of Abu Naim, a bus helper who was engulfed in flame after unidentified arsonists set fire to a bus of Achim Paribahan in the Demra area of the capital on October 29.

"My son was the lone breadwinner of our family; we are struggling to survive after his death," said the bereaved mother.

Gita Shil, who was injured in an arson attack in 2013, said no one is now safe from the arsonists.

"They have brought back the terror of 2013. We are neither safe on the roads nor on the buses. I have been bearing the brunt of arson attacks for the last 10 years. I can't use my hands to eat. I even face difficulties swallowing food," she said.

She also urged everyone to boycott BNP and Jamaat.

Nasima Ferdous, who was seriously injured in the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on August 21, 2004, said she is still carrying numerous splinters inside her body.

Maksuda Parvin, whose father was a sergeant in the Air Force in 1977, said she lost her father when she was three. "I have spent 47 years crying for my father," she said.

At the event's outset, a documentary was screened, highlighting various incidents that took place at different times.

Apart from that, different acts of sabotage were displayed through symbolic representations.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, among others, were present on the occasion.

But none of them spoke.

Member of AL executive committee Tarana Halim, daughter of Col Khandaker Nazmul Huda (killed on November 7, 1975) Nahid Izahar Khan, and martyred intellectual Dr Alim Chowdhury's daughter Nuzhat Chowdhury moderated the event.