Today is the 12th death anniversary of Shawkat Jamil Khan, a senior photojournalist of The Daily Star.

Jamil suffered a massive stroke while he was on duty and breathed his last at Birdem Hospital on this day in 2012 at the age of 56. From 2005 until his death, he worked for The Daily Star. He is survived by his wife and a son. His family members requested all to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.