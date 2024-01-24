Sharifa's Tale: Education ministry forms 5-member probe committee

The education ministry today formed a five-member probe committee to review a story, "Sharifa's Tale", in the seventh grade history and social science textbook.

"Sharifa's Tale" -- which is a part of the "Similarities and Differences Between People" chapter -- has been the topic of much discussion recently.

Mohammad Abul Khair, the ministry's information and public relations officer, sent a press release today saying the committee will help the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) by reviewing the story more deeply.

The committee will be chaired by Prof Abdul Rashid, vice chancellor of the Islamic Arabic University.

The other members are -- Mufti Maulana Kafil Uddin Sarker, governor of the Islamic Foundation; Prof Moshiuzzaman, member of the NCTB; Abdul Halim, director of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Dhaka University; and Prof Mohammad Abdur Rashid, principal of Dhaka Alia Madrasa.

The committee will review the content and make recommendations to the NCTB.

The development comes after a teacher at a private university recently criticised the inclusion of transgender issues in the textbook, sparking protests for and against the stance.