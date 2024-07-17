Shanir Akhra turns into warzone

Panic as locals join protesters in clash with cops; Hanif Flyover toll plaza, police box set on fire; at least 6 hurt

Capital's Shanir Akhra area turned into a warzone today with police and protesters engaging in chase and counter chase for hours since the afternoon.

According to witnesses, the toll plaza of Hanif Flyover and a police box have been set on fire as locals joined the protesters. Besides, multiple motorcycles were vandalised.

Loud bangs and smoke engulfed the area triggering panic among the residents.

Photo: Star

According to witnesses, police fired shotgun pellets and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Dozens of people are feared to be injured in the clashes.

Several of them had pellet wounds.

With smoke and loud noise engulfing the area, two-year-old Rohit Mia started crying inside his home. To calm him, his father, Babul Mia, took him in his arms and went downstairs.

He stood inside the collapsible gate and tried to understand what was happening.

Suddenly, pellets hit him and Rohit.

They were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the evening.

Rohit's mother, who brought them to the hospital with the help of locals, said, "They were inside the collapsible gate of the house. Suddenly, they were hit by shotgun pellets, fired to disperse the protesters."They were among the six people who were brought to DMCH with pellet wounds. The rest four are protesting students.

According to witnesses, the situation in Shanir Akhra is still tense and the number of injured may be in dozens.

One of the injured, Faisal was brought to DMCH with multiple pellet injuries.

His condition is critical, said doctors at the hospital.

DMCH sources said Pias, a student of class VIII, and Monirul, a cloth trader, have been admitted to the hospital.

Shahin Alam, senior station officer of Postogola Police Station, told The Daily Star that two fire engines rushed to the spot but could not reach there due to violent clashes.

The fire died down only after it burnt the plaza into ashes, he said.

Vehicular movement on the flyover remains halted, reports our staff correspondent from the spot.