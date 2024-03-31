Shamsher Mobin contradicts Major Hafiz

Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury yesterday sent his reaction to a statement of BNP Vice-Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed that was published in The Daily Star.

The report titled "Criticism is now a punishable offence" was published by this newspaper on March 30, 2024, based on an interview of Major Hafiz.

Talking about split in BNP, Major Hafiz told The Daily Star that leaders like Shahjahan Omar, Taimur Alam and Shamsher left the party under "tremendous pressure".

Asked to clarify what he meant by "pressure", Major Hafiz said everyone knew about it and that he would not talk about it.

Shamsher M Chowdhury, in a statement sent to The Daily Star, protested Major Hafiz's remark and said, "I left the BNP in 2015 and did so under my own volition.

"I want to make it clear that what Major Hafiz has said about me is a total lie, a complete fabrication and is farthest from the truth," said Shamsher.