Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 02:11 AM

Bangladesh

Shama Obaid sued over murder

Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 02:11 AM

A murder case was filed yesterday against Shama Obaid, the suspended BNP central organising secretary (Faridpur division), along with 95 others, including 35 named individuals, in Faridpur.

The case was registered at Nagarkanda Police Station around 1:00am in connection with the death of Kabir Bhuiya, who was killed during a clash between supporters of Shama Obaid and those of Shahidul Islam Babul, the suspended general secretary of the Krishak Dal's central committee, on August 21.

Monzilla Begum, 44, the wife of the deceased, filed the case, according to Aminur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the police station.

As per the case statement, Shama Obaid had allegedly instructed her supporters to disrupt a road meeting organised by Babul in the Nagarakanda petrol pump area around 11:00am on August 21. Shama's supporters reportedly hacked and beat Kabir Bhuiya to death near Nagarkanda Bazar that day. Several others were also injured in the clash.

No arrests have been made yet, the OC said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

push notification