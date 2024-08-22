Shakil, Farzana Rupa detained at airport

Shown arrested in a murder case

Former head of news at Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa were arrested at Dhaka airport yesterday as they tried to leave the country.

"We completed the immigration but they were wanted in cases. A requisition was given by the Detective Branch (DB) against the case, and they were taken into custody from the airport," a senior official of the special branch (SB) told The Daily Star.

Airport sources said they were trying to take a Turkish Airlines flight to go to France via Turkey.

According to a notification of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Shakil and Rupa were shown arrested in a murder case filed with the Uttara East Police Station on Tuesday.

Immigration authorities detained the duo and handed them over to the DB when they arrived at the airport to go abroad, the notification reads.

The case was filed under Sections 302, 114 and 109 of the Penal Code against 39 names including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Police sources said the duo's names were not listed in the FIR, but they were arrested as two of the unnamed accused.

Ekattor Television had dismissed Shakil and Farzana Rupa on August 8. A copy of the order was circulated on social media days later.