Shaila Anwar appointed clerk of Canadian Senate

Shaila Anwar, a Bangladeshi Canadian, was appointed as clerk of the Senate and Parliaments in Canada on March 15, effective from May 6.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the appointment which has been made in consultation with the Senate.

Shaila, raised in Ottawa, holds a Bachelor's in English and Political Science from Carleton University. With over 15 years of Senate experience, she had various leadership roles in the Red Chamber, ranging from Principal Clerk, Deputy Principal Clerk, and Procedural Clerk of the Senate Committees Directorate.

Granddaughter of Poet Jasimuddin, Shaila's recent role was Clerk Assistant of Senate Committees.

Shaila will manage day-to-day operations, advise the Speaker, oversee the swearing-in of new senators and ensure stewardship of legal archives.

Shaila began her journey at the Senate Committees Directorate in 2007 as a Procedural Clerk.