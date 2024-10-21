Shahriar Kabir on fresh remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Shahriar Kabir, former president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, on a two-day remand in a case filed over the death of trader Rafiqul Islam in Jatrabari during the quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Haider Ali passed the order after police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, said a court staffer.

During yesterday's hearing, Shahriar Kabir told the court, "I was on remand earlier. I can't walk without a wheelchair. I have a problem with my feet."

"I don't want to say anything about the case. But I need proper treatment. I have been ill for the past four months… I am not getting proper treatment in Kashimpur Jail now," he said.

He also claimed to be innocent in the case.

In the courtroom, pro-BNP lawyers were seen interrupting Shahriar Kabir while he was speaking to the magistrate, witnesses said.

On August 28, Narzia Akter, wife of the victim, filed a murder case with Jatrabari Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 194 others.

According to the case documents, the victim was shot in front of Monwara Hospital on July 18.

The next day, he died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On September 16, Shahriar Kabir was arrested at his Banani home in Dhaka.

On September 17, he was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed with Ramna Model Police Station over the death of house help Liza Akter.