Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Shahnewaz Parvez made Titas MD

Shahnewaz Parvez has been appointed as the new managing director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

Petrobangla issued the office order today, saying that the appointment is temporary.

Shahnewaz, a general manager of Petrobangla, had been serving as the managing director of Gas Transmission Company Limited since December last year.

Earlier, the ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a gazette notification cancelling the agreement of the former MD of Titas Gas Harunur Rashid Mullah.

