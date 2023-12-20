Shahnaz Rahman, Mahfuz Anam, Matiur Rahman receive top taxpayer award

Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman received tax cards and trophies as the National Board of Revenue (NBR) today recognised them along with other highest tax-paying companies and individuals for the fiscal year of 2022-23.

They were felicitated at a programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder and Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over the awards.

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam was receiving tax card and trophy from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem. Photo: Star

In total, the NBR honoured 141 highest tax-paying companies and individuals for 2022-23.

For the second consecutive year, Shahnaz Rahman became one of the top taxpayers in the women category.

Mahfuz Anam and Matiur Rahman were named as the top taxpayers in the journalist category for the eighth year in a row.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman was receiving tax card and trophy from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem. Photo: Star

Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Impress Telefilm (Channel i), Shykh Seraj, founder director and head of news at Channel i, and Mohammad Abdul Malek, editor of the Dainik Azadi, also got recognition in the same category.

Mediastar, the parent company of the Prothom Alo, was the top tax-paying firm in the print and electronic media category. Mediastar is a sister concern of Transcom Group.