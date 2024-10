Shahiduzzaman Beltu, a former lawmaker, passed away due to cardiac arrest at Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital on Monday night. He was 78.

Shahiduzzaman was elected as a member of parliament (MP) four times from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency representing the BNP.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

He was laid to rest in his family graveyard in Hashanhati village following three namaz-e-janazas yesterday.