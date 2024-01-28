Shahid, Ferdous, Moshiur appointed as PM’s special assistants

Dr Shahid Hossain, Ferdous Ahmed Khan, and agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun have been appointed as special assistants to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on a contractual basis.

Shahid will enjoy the rank and status of a full-fledged secretary while Ferdous and Moshiur will be entitled to the rank of deputy secretary.

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued separate circulars in this regard which would remain effective until the premier's tenure ends or based on her wish.

Ferdous and Humayun were special assistants to the prime minister earlier.

Meanwhile, Ekushey Padak winner Dr ABM Abdullah, also former Chairman of the Department of Medicine of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), has been appointed as the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He will enjoy the rank and status of a full-fledged secretary, said another circular issued by the ministry.