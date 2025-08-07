Shaheen Anam receives honorary MBE from British envoy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke formally presented the insignia of the Honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, at a ceremony at British High Commission in Dhaka yesterday.

She was named an Honorary MBE by King Charles III in February 2025 in recognition of her outstanding contributions to social justice, inclusion, and gender equality in Bangladesh -- values that are deeply shared by both the UK and Bangladesh, says a statement of the UK High Commission.

The UK has maintained a longstanding partnership with the Manusher Jonno Foundation for over two decades, working collaboratively to advance human rights and empower marginalised communities across the country.

Through this partnership, the UK government has supported over 460 grassroots organisations, enabling transformative work that promotes dignity, inclusion, and justice for all.

In the statement, Sarah Cooke said, "I am delighted to present this award to Ms Shaheen Anam on behalf of His Majesty The King.

"Her tireless dedication and commitment to human rights, social justice and gender equality have made a lasting impact in Bangladesh, reflecting the shared values and enduring partnership between our two countries."