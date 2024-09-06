Shaheedi march: Unveil a roadmap for reforms

Students urge govt, place 5-point demand

Marking one month since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, thousands of students and people of all walks of life marched different streets of the capital yesterday. Students against discrimination, a platform which led the mass uprising, organised the event. The photo was taken near Farmgate. Photo: Rashed Shumon

From a mammoth march to commemorate one month of the fall of Sheikh Hasina, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement yesterday demanded an immediate announcement of the roadmap for state reforms by the interim government.

Abu Baker Majumder, a key organiser of the movement that spearheaded the mass uprising toppling Hasina, announced a five-point charter of demand at the Central Shaheed Minar where a brief rally was held following the march.

Their other demands included financial and legal assistance to the families of the victims of atrocities during the mass uprising, identification and trial of the corrupt officials and collaborators of the Awami League government, arrest of the perpetrators of the mass killings, and declaring the Gono Bhaban as July Memorial Museum.

Meanwhile, Sports and Youth Adviser Asif Mahmud, who is also a leader of the student movement, declared the Gono Bhaban as the mass revolution memorial museum at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

Information Adviser Nahid Islam, another key protest leader, also assured the families of the victims of government support. Speaking to the family of a victim at the Secretariat, he said it is the government's responsibility to ensure wellbeing of the families of those martyred during the mass uprising.

Several thousand students and general people carrying the national flag and placards participated in yesterday's 'Shaheedi March' from Dhaka University. They chanted slogans remembering slain students, including Abu Sayed and Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho.

They marched to the Central Shaheed Minar via Nilkhet, Science Lab, Kalabagan, Manik Miah Avenue, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh. Many passersby were seen clapping, waving towards the crowd and filming the programme on their mobile phones.

Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the platform, said at the Shaheed Minar that the students are ready to sacrifice their lives like the martyrs of the movement.

The participants of the march also shouted anti-India slogans such as "Beware, the agents of Awami League" and "Delhi or Dhaka? Dhaka, Dhaka!"

Akhter Hossen, convener of Chhatra Shakti and former leader of Dhaka University Central Students' Union, said the country will resist if any other fascist force wants to grab the power.

"The participation of thousands of people today proves that the sacrifices of our martyrs cannot be allowed to go in vain."

Similar processions were brought out in other parts of the country, including Chattogram.