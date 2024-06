Md Shahe Alam Miah, father of Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 68.

He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Mumbai, India, confirmed lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah to this newspaper.

He left behind his wife, five sons, three daughters, and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

Md Shahe Alam Miah was a resident of Ahmadpur union under Charfashion upazila in Bhola.