Shahbagh gridlocked as protesters demand July Charter finalisation

July Warriors Shahbagh road blockade
Photo: Anisur Rahman

A group of demonstrators under the banner of "July Warriors" staged a protest at Shahbagh intersection since this morning, calling for the immediate finalisation of the proposed July Charter.

The intersection was blocked from 11:00am, causing widespread disruption.

"Traffic movement in and around Shahbagh came to a halt, resulting in severe congestion across surrounding roads," said Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The protesters are pressing the National Consensus Commission to finalise the charter without further delay.

Although the commission had signalled its intention to complete the draft by today, following the second phase of dialogue, it has yet to conclude talks with all political parties.

At approximately 12:20pm, Sub-Inspector Mainul Islam Khan told The Daily Star that protester numbers had reached around 1,500.

Although their numbers declined as rain began, the demonstrators continued to block the intersection as of filing this report.

Related topic:
july warriorsShahbagh blockadeJuly charter
