Shahbagh blockade leads to heavy gridlock

Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 27, 2025 04:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 05:43 PM

traffic jam in dhaka after shahbagh blockade

Commuters in Dhaka faced hours of severe disruption this afternoon as a blockade by engineering students at Shahbagh brought traffic to a standstill. The situation worsened after police charged batons on the protesters.

By 4:00pm, vehicles remained stuck in long tailbacks across Farmgate, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Moghbazar, and connecting roads near Shahbagh.

In the Facebook group Traffic Alert, frustrated commuters asked for updates and alternative routes to escape the gridlock.

Police charge truncheons on students marching to Jamuna

One user posted, "How's the Shahbagh situation? Coming from Dhanmondi towards Dhaka Club."

Around 2:45pm, another user said he was stuck on Moghbazar flyover.

One group member urged others to avoid the area altogether: "Ignore Moghbazar Chourasta."

Despite police intervention, congestion continued to spread to adjacent areas throughout the afternoon, with no signs of easing at the time of reporting.

buet students block shahbagh with three point demands
Buet students block Shahbagh with three-point demand

 

