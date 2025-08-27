Shahbagh blockade leads to heavy gridlock

In the Facebook group Traffic Alert, frustrated commuters asked for updates and alternative routes

Commuters in Dhaka faced hours of severe disruption this afternoon as a blockade by engineering students at Shahbagh brought traffic to a standstill. The situation worsened after police charged batons on the protesters.

By 4:00pm, vehicles remained stuck in long tailbacks across Farmgate, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Moghbazar, and connecting roads near Shahbagh.

In the Facebook group Traffic Alert, frustrated commuters asked for updates and alternative routes to escape the gridlock.

One user posted, "How's the Shahbagh situation? Coming from Dhanmondi towards Dhaka Club."

Around 2:45pm, another user said he was stuck on Moghbazar flyover.

One group member urged others to avoid the area altogether: "Ignore Moghbazar Chourasta."

Despite police intervention, congestion continued to spread to adjacent areas throughout the afternoon, with no signs of easing at the time of reporting.