Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:14 AM

Shahabuddin Ahmad passes away

Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:14 AM

Shahabud-din Ahmad, publisher-editor of "The Travel World" magazine and former chief of the Planning Cell at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, died at Holly Family Red Crescent Hospital, Dhaka following a cardiac arrest on June 21, aged 89.

He left behind his wife and three daughters, said a press release.

He was buried at Banani graveyard.

A doa mahfil will be held today at Masque Al-Magfirah, Road-18, Sector-3, Uttara Model Town, Dhaka after the Asr prayers for the salvation of the departed soul.

